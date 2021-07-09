real-madrid-star-tells-brazil-teammates-the-argentine-player-to-watch-out-for-ahead-of-copa-america-final

Lionel Messi will have a chance to win his first title with Argentina when they face Brazil in the final of Copa America

Real Madrid superstar Casemiro claims their South American rivals have top players who must be respected

The 29-year-old midfielder also admitted that Lionel Messi is a phenomenon player and can cause damage

Brazil midfielder Casemiro is full of praise for Lionel Messi and Argentina ahead of their Copa America final this weekend.

The 34-year-old has been superb for La Albiceleste since the start of the competition, scoring four goals and five assists and gunning for the golden boot at the end of the tourney.

Messi was impressive all the way to the semifinal until Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez singlehandedly sent them to the final after saving three penalties in the semifinals.

And the Real Madrid superstar who has played against Messi several times insisted that Lionel Scaloni’s men are all to be wary of in the game scheduled for Sunday, July 11.

The 29-year-old was quoted speaking to the Spanish news outlet, Marca, saying:

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro hails Argentina ahead of Copa America final

“Argentina are a team with players of the highest level. They are not about just one player.

“We know the quality that Messi has, he is a great player, but we have to value the entire Argentine team and we have to respect them all.

“It is not just Messi and Lautaro [Martinez] either. We can’t concentrate only on the two of them. They are top quality players and two of the [players at the] highest level in the world, but Argentina reached the final due to the team, their players.

“We have respect everyone. I admire him a lot, but Argentina are not only Messi and the defensive power of the Brazilian team is not just Casemiro.”

Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to Copa America final

. earlier reported that Lionel Messi appears ready to give everything just to win a trophy for Argentina with his career already winding down.

La Albiceleste defeated Colombia 3-2 on penalties after both teams ended up the game with a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes.

The victory has now helped the Argentines to secure a date with rivals Brazil in the final of Copa America billed for Sunday, July 11.

