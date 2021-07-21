real-madrid-star-announces-love-relationship-with-brazilian-influencer-formerly-linked-with-neymar

Eder Militao in love entanglement with Brazilian model formerly linked with countryman Neymar

The Real Madrid star posted images of themselves lapping each other on a yacht while the player enjoys summer break

Militao scored one goal in five appearances for the Selecao during the continental championship won by Argentina

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao has damned all consequences after flaunting his romantic relationship with Brazilian influencer Karoline Lima on social media.

The 23-year-old shared pictures of himself and his girlfriend lounging on a yacht while enjoying his elongated summer break.

While posting the loved-up picture on his verified Instagram page with over 1.6 million followers, the footballer accompanied it with a love-heart emoji.

Eder Militao celebrating his only goal for Brazil during the Copa America tourney staged in his country.

Credit – @edermilitao

Source: Instagram

Both lovers have also excited their fans with pictures of their activities during this summer break after the player participated in the Copa America tournament.

Meanwhile, SunSport quoting Esporte reports that the influencer who is also a model once had a relationship with Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar.

Militao was on the bench during his country’s 1-0 defeat to Argentina on Sunday, July 11 with Angel di Maria scoring the lone goal earlier in the game.

He made five appearances all through the competition and found the back of the net once in the process but he was denied a chance to lift the continental trophy this summer.

Apart from Eder, a number of other players who participated in the South American championship as well as the European competition are yet to return to their clubs.

Paul Pogba, Lionel Messi, and Paulo Dybala among others are in Miami while Cristiano Ronaldo is in Mallorca.

Football stars enjoy summer break

