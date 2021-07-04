real-madrid-plot-surprise-move-for-man-united-flop-as-part-of-raphael-varane’s-deal

Donny van de Beek has found game time hard to come by at Man United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Real Madrid are now said to be willing to have him on loan as part of United’s deal to sign Raphael Varane

Varane is top on the Red Devils’ transfer wishlist, with Solskjaer desperate to sign a versatile defender to pair with Maguire

The Manchester club have already signed long-term transfer target Jadon Sancho who joined from Dortmund

PAY ATTENTION: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Real Madrid reportedly want to sign Man United flop Donny van de Beek on loan as part of the Red Devils’ £50million transfer move for Raphael Varane.

Van de Beek was recently urged to leave Man United this summer in pursuit of first-team football. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

United are believed to have prioritised the signing of a more versatile centre-back to partner with Harry Maguire and had identified Varane as an ideal candidate for the role.

According to Metro UK, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is an admirer of the Frenchman who is also desperate for a move to the Theatre of Dreams.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see . News on your Facebook News Feed!

SunSport now reports Real have opened discussions about the possibility of signing Van de Beek on loan as part of Varane’s deal.

Van de Beek has endured a disappointing spell at Unit since joining them from Ajax for £40m.

The Dutchman has hardly featured under Ole, having been limited to just 36 appearances across competitions.

It is believed Solskjaer intends to involve the midfielder more next season, but the Netherlands international has been urged to seek a move away.

And with Real Madrid calling, it remains to be seen if the Red Devils would be open to letting him go this summer.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group ‘. Football Fan Zone’

Meanwhile, . had earlier reported that Raphael Varane has been linked to Manchester United with the Premier League club ready to battle the signature of the French defender with Paris Saint-Germain, Sky Sports.

The 28-year-old has two years left on his contract with Real Madrid and will be allowed to sign a pre-contract with any club of his choice next January.

United are seeking to make more reinforcements this summer to compete for the English title next season after recently getting Jadon Sancho’s deal over the line.

Source: .