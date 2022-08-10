real-madrid-outclass-eintracht-frankfurt-to-win-5th-super-cup

Champions League winners Real Madrid outclassed Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 to clinch the UEFA Super Cup for a record-equalling fifth time.

A first-half goal from David Alaba and another from Karim Benzema in the 65th minute — that lifted him to second in Real’s all-time scoring list with 324 goals — wrapped up the title for the Spanish team.

Europa League winners Eintracht had offered some resistance in the first half and had chances to score but were eventually overrun by the Spaniards.

Real drew level with AC Milan and Barcelona with their fifth victory in the European season curtain-raiser in the Finnish capital.

Real’s Carlo Ancelotti became the most decorated coach in the event with now four titles, one more than Pep Guardiola, and also moved one ahead of the Spaniard with now five titles as coach and player.

2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣



Spanish Super Cup ✅



LaLiga ✅



Champions League ✅



UEFA Super Cup ✅ — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) August 10, 2022

“We had difficulties at the beginning. But we didn’t lose patience and were in control after the first goal,” Ancelotti told streaming portal DAZN.

“We have a lot of confidence. We weren’t spectacular but solid. We can find the right opportunities to be efficient up front.”

Ancelotti fielded the same starting 11 that beat Liverpool in the Champions League final, and Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner had 10 of his starters from the Europa League win over Rangers.

The Germans seemed well-recovered from a 6-1 Bundesliga humiliation against Bayern Munich last week and also not bothered by losing their only previous meeting with Real 7-3 in the 1960 European Cup final.

But Real were in the game soon when May match-winner Vinicius Junior had a glorious opportunity cleared on the goal line by defender Tuta and a shot saved by Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp.

Real came third time lucky on the ensuing corner kick when Alaba opened the scoring in the 37th after Casemiro kept the ball in play off Karim Benzema’s header.

Trapp made another big save from Vinicius Junior in the 55th, Casemiro hit the top of the bar six minutes later, and Real finally got a deserved second when Benzema fired into the bottom left corner off the lively Vinicius Junior.