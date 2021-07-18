real-madrid-offer-vinicius-jr-to-man-utd

Real Madrid have offered Manchester United the opportunity to sign Vinicius Jr, the UK Mirror reports.

The LaLiga giants are trying to raise money to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward, Kylian Mbappe, who is their top target.

United and Madrid are already in negotiations over the potential transfer of defender Raphael Varane this summer.

The Old Trafford outfit have also been offered Vinicius, with a loan move that turns into a permanent deal seen as the “most likely option”.

The stumbling block however is that Real Madrid want a minimum of £68.5m for the 21-year-old winger.

United are expected to announce the signing of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho at any time, with a £73m deal agreed.

