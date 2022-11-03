Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric sets new record with first half goal against Celtic

Luka Modric has become the oldest player in Champions League history to score a penalty after he opened the scoring for his side against Celtic in a must-win affair for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid headed into the game top of their group, knowing that should they win they will remain there, but failing to do so could open the door to RB Leipzig, who sat just a point behind after beating the European Champions in Germany last week.

Despite this, it was Celtic who started the game stronger, winning the ball high up the pitch as they hunted down the Real Madrid defenders on the ball. However, with their first attack of the game, Carlo Ancelotti’s side won a penalty when Moritz Jenz was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the box.

Not ideal that for Celtic 🙃

Madrid’s first attack on goal results in a penalty as Moritz Jenz handles in the box 👋

Tucked away by their 𝙤𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 Ballon d’Or winner Luka Modrić 💪#UCL pic.twitter.com/80M3gJcHCx

— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 2, 2022

And, captain for the night in the absence of fellow Ballon D’or winner Karim Benzema, it was Luka Modric that stepped up to fire past Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart and hand his side the upper hand on the night.

In doing so, the Croatian midfielder set a new Champions League record, overtaking Buruk Yilmaz as the oldest ever penalty scorer in the competition. Yilmaz’s strike earlier this year against Chelsea clocked in with the Lille striker at almost 37 years old, meaning that Modric also becomes the only ever 37-year-old to score from the spot in the Champions League as he continues to remain at the top of his game despite his advancing years.

1 – At 37 years and 54 days, @realmadriden’s Luka Modrić 🇭🇷 is the oldest player to score a penalty in Champions League history, surpassing Burak Yilmaz’s 🇹🇷 previous record with Lille against Chelsea in March 2022 (36 years and 244 days). Minister. pic.twitter.com/BSNEFETCDY

— OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 2, 2022

Rodrygo has since put Los Blancos 2-0 up, courtesy of another penalty for handball, while Thibaut Courtois helped preserve this lead by saving the game’s third spot kick, which would have handed the visitors a lifeline in the tie.

-:Gabriel Martinelli provides five word contract answer that Arsenal fans will loveLiverpool Tactical Analysis: How Jurgen Klopp fixed his Trent Alexander-Arnold problem vs Napoli

–