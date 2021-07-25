real-madrid-make-big-decision-on-the-future-of-their-superstar-wanted-by-man-united

Premier League side Manchester United are interested in signing Vinicius Junior, but Real Madrid are not ready to sell

Raphael Varane is another target for Ole Solskjaer and his chiefs at Old Trafford this summer in the window

Manchester United were unable to win any title last season under manager Ole Solskjaer in the Premier League

Real Madrid who are Spanish La Liga giants have reportedly resolved not to sell Brazilian player Vinicius Junior this summer despite being linked with a move to Premier League side Manchester United.

Manchester United chiefs are trying to bolster their squad this summer with Vinicius Junior among the players Ole Solskjaer is reying move for.

But according to the latest report on UK Sun, Real Madrid chiefs are not ready to sell the 21-year-old forward this summer regardless the price from the Premier League side.

Vinicius Junior has been playing for Real Madrid since 2018 and the Brazilian footballer has featured in 82 games netting 8 goals in the process.

Staying at the Bernabeu next season means that Junior will have to raise his game in training so as to get active playing time under Carlo Ancelotti.

