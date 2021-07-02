Home NEWS Real Madrid gives Varane approval to join Man United
Real Madrid has given defender Raphael Varane’s agent approval to hold talks with Manchester United.

Marca said Real Madrid has now accepted that Varane will not sign an extension to his current contract, which expires next summer, and the Los Blancos are now actively looking to sell the France international.

Varane has drawn the interest of Man United this summer.

After securing a £73.1m deal to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund on Thursday, Man United are now focusing on recruiting a new centre-back to bolster the Red Devils’ defensive options ahead of next season.

Varane is Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s preferred option this summer.

Although Villarreal’s Pau Torres is also on Man United’s shortlist if an agreement for Varane cannot be reached.

The report added that Real Madrid would be open to an offer of €50m (£43m) for the 28-year-old centre-back and have now authorised the player’s agent to negotiate directly with Man United over a potential deal.

