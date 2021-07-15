real-madrid-give-man-united-‘green-light’-to-sign-4-time-champions-league-winner-this-summer

Raphael Varane might be allowed to join Man United this summer despite having one year left on his deal

Real Madrid want to avoid losing the player for free, and that is why they are doing all they can to offload the defender

The Red Devils are however yet to make any official bid for the French World Cup winner despite being linked with a move for him

PAY ATTENTION: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Real Madrid have reportedly given Manchester United the green light to sign Raphael Varane this summer but the Premier League outfit is yet to make a move.

The defender’s body language confirms he wanted to quit Los Blancos despite having 12 more months on his current deal with them.

Having won four Champions League and other domestic and continental silverware with them, he is looking for a new challenge elsewhere.

Raphael Varane contending for the ball against former Real Madrid mate Cristiano Ronaldo during Euro 2020.

Photo by FRANCK FIFE / POOL / bioreports

Source: Getty Images

Real are ready to cash in on the 2018 World Cup winner this summer and they will consider a fee based on his contractual situation and not his natural ability.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see . News on your Facebook News Feed!

Varane has been labeled as one of the best defenders in the world and any deal would be seen as a significant coup for United according to The Mirror quoting Goal.

The publication reports that the La Liga giants seem to have given up on the player’s decision to leave as they were reported to have offered him renewal before the European Championships took place but he stalled on his response, saying he wanted to concentrate to help France win the tourney.

However, Les Bleus crashed out at the last-16 stage over two weeks ago and there has not yet been any update which has led Madrid to think an exit is a likely outcome.

The Mirror added that Varane is expected back at Real Madrid training on 23 July but the club is hoping to have finalised his exit before that date.

Raphael Varane leans towards joining Man United

. earlier reported that Man United look set to land the signing of Real Madrid defender and long-term transfer target, Raphael Varane.

The Frenchman has just one year left on his current deal at Santiago Bernabeu, with reports suggesting he is now open to a move to Old Trafford this summer.

Sources close to the Red Devils claim they are not far off from agreeing a deal with the France international.

Source: .