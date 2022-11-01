Real Madrid fans point finger of blame in one direction after Girona draw

Supporters of Spanish giants Real Madrid have flooded to social media on Sunday evening, to make their frustrations known.

This comes on the back of an altogether disappointing day’s work for Carlo Ancelotti’s troops.

Los Blancos marked their return to domestic action a short time ago, eyeing a bounce-back result after being put to the sword in a Champions League meeting with RB Leipzig during the week.

When all was said and done, however, Real, ultimately, slipped up once more.

This came as Vinicius Jr’s opener 20 minutes from time was cancelled out by Cristhian Stuani, en route to an eventual 1-1 stalemate with Girona.

Owing to the champions’ first dropped points of the campaign in La Liga, Clasico rivals Barcelona, in turn, were able to close the gap at the summit to just a solitary point.

Following a frustrating outing for all associated with the club, it should therefore come as little surprise to hear of the Blancos faithful making their grievances very much known.

For the most part, though, it is not those to have taken to the pitch for Sunday’s hosts at the Bernabeu who have been most widely targeted.

Instead, this (dis)honour has been reserved for referee Mario Melero.

Melero was responsible for a number of result-altering decisions this evening, awarding a penalty to Girona, disallowing a Rodrygo finish at the other end, and sending Toni Kroos for an early bath.

In turn, those of a Real persuasion have taken to Twitter in their absolute droves, to take aim at the official in ruthless fashion:

I trust Perez to investigate this referee ASAP

— zoy (@konglosenen) October 30, 2022

Madrid were robbed here. No two ways about it. How was that goal disallowed. The game is dead

— GeorgeK VII 👑 (@GeorgeK_VII) October 30, 2022

Referee was from Barcelona. That is for sure. Penalty was controversial and red card for Kroos? So many bad decisions. All unilateral.

— Ahmad (@arshadzahid007) October 30, 2022

The Real Madrid ref in that game should not have a job , I wouldn’t let him to be the ref in the 4th league, absolutely trash, gg Mario Lopz u have just won rob of the year

— Yahav (@Yahav71446033) October 30, 2022

The referee needs to be investigated, horror performance

— Nature☘️ (@CFCNature) October 30, 2022

