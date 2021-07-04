real-madrid-defender,-varane-agrees-on-terms-with-man-utd

Real Madrid defender, Raphael Varane, has agreed on personal terms with Manchester United, the UK Express reports.

However, the stumbling block remains his transfer fee.

After wrapping up their move for Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side looks set to bring Varane to the club.

However, Los Blancos are yet to agree to the transfer fee for the France international, which will slow down any potential move.

Transfer: Raphael Varane’s preferred move revealed

Madrid is reluctant to allow Varane to leave in the same window where mercurial captain Sergio Ramos has left on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old will be available to sign on a free transfer next summer and he is expected to be available for €60 million (£51.5m).

Champions League: Real Madrid confirm key player that will miss Chelsea second leg