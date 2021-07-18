Real Housewives Scripted Holiday Movie To Stream On Peacock – Screen Rant

The Real Housewives of the North Pole, a scripted holiday film starring Kyle Richards and Betsy Brandt, is in development and will stream on Peacock.

An upcoming holiday movie based on the Real Housewives franchise, The Real Housewives of the North Pole, will be available to stream on NBCUniversal’s Peacock platform this winter. Bravo’s Housewives series, which started in 2006 with The Real Housewives of Orange County, has led to multiple popular spinoffs following the lives of upper-class women from various metropolitan cities. The franchise has been a source of multiple TV, film, and theatre parodies.

According to THR, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Kyle Richards and Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad, Life in Pieces) will star in Peacock’s first original holiday film. Set in Vermont, Richards and Brandt will play two friends who are known as the Christmas Queens of the North Pole. After a heated argument between the two, a town feud ensues, piquing the interest of a magazine writer who decides to unleash an exposé titled The Real Housewives of the North Pole. The film’s screenplay was written by husband and wife, Tippi and Neal Dobrofsky, both of whom have written a plethora of Hallmark holiday movies, and their son, Spyder Dobrofsky. Don Oliver (A Timeless Christmas, Christmas at the Plaza) will direct the feature film, with Motion Picture of America to produce.

Despite any suspicions about the quality of its content, a scripted Housewives movie will undoubtedly spark the excitement of the show’s fans. Known for its drama-fueled, less-than-wholesome content, it will be interesting to see how the celebrated series emulates the Christmas spirit. As for the leading ladies’ acting chops, Brandt’s success in Breaking Bad could be a promising indicator. Filming for The Real Housewives of the North Pole will start later this month, with a release date yet to be confirmed.

