Real estate firms in Nigeria you should consider – Nairametrics

Across the world, the Real Estate industry is regarded as a critical industry that plays a leading role in the attraction of investment and realignment of the economy for steady growth and development.

However, some Real Estate firms are dedicated to providing solutions to the housing deficit problems faced by Nigerians through strategic innovations.

These firms in Nigeria, not just sell or lease properties; they fulfill dreams and build realities.

Without further argument, in no particular order, below is our comprehensive list of the Real Estate companies in Nigeria to consider.

ZYLUS GROUP INTERNATIONAL

Zylus Group international, a fast-rising privately owned and internationally recognized organization based in Lagos, Nigeria with interests in Real Estate, Investment, Human Capital Development, Agriculture, and many more.

This firm, headed by Oluwatosin Olatujoye, an astute entrepreneur, has over the years carved a niche for itself in the real estate industry, with over 30 functioning subsidiaries, estates, lands, in strategic and developed areas of different states in Nigeria including Lagos, Ogun, and Enugu states.

With its head office located in the heart of Lekki, Zylus Group International provides top-notch services with professionalism, excellence, integrity, knowledge, and tends to the real estate needs of Nigerians with its subsidiary Zylus Homes and Property Limited.

Website: https://zylusgroup.com/

CRYSTAL TEE SQUARE

Crystal Tee Square Limited is a company dedicated to real estate development and management among many other services.

Headquartered in Ikeja, the heart of Lagos, the company is known for the provision of wide range of services to numerous clients. Crystal Tee Square provides services in property development, property management, estate brokerage, land property sales and renovation.

Website: www.crystalteesquare.com

COUNTRY HILL

Country Hill is a real estate firm based in Ikeja, Lagos that provides luxury and affordable real estate services with platforms that provide guaranteed Returns on Investment to clients and partners.

Led by Wale Oshinaike, the firm leverages integrity and resilience for the provision of affordable housing for the interests of all stakeholders and society. The company has estates in Lagos, Oyo and Ogun states.

Website: www.countryhillltd.com

CADWELL LIMITED

Cadwell Limited, also a firm that has been in the game for two decades is unarguably one of Nigeria’s top real estate companies.

A look at the company’s project profile reveals that they are mostly involved with high-end clients and are also involved in real estate development and management, marketing of real estate projects, and facility maintenance.

Website: cadwellltd.com/cadwell/

PRIMEROSE DEVELOPMENT COMPANY

Primrose Development Company (PDC) is a property development company whose roots as real estate developers stretches back over thirty years.

PDC offers a unique and unprecedented value proposition covering all the core skills and requirements fundamental to the success of a real estate venture.

Website: www.primrosedevco.com

PRIME WATER VIEW LIMITED

Prime Water View Limited (PWV) has emerged as a major property development firm in the luxury property development business of the Nigerian real estate market.

The company is focused on developing residential property to a select clientele with an initial focus on highbrow areas in Nigeria’s densely populated Lagos State, particularly Ikoyi, Victoria Island and the rapidly developing Lekki Peninsula.

Website: www.primewaterviewng.com

REDBRICK HOMES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Redbrick Homes International Limited, owners of Amen Estate is an independent, but innovative firm that has attracted some of the best construction and real estate professionals in Nigeria.

Their team of architects, builders, realtors, and interior designers are committed to providing clients with ambience and dignity in estate living.

The firm has created products that blend the gracious architecture of the past with flexible and modern plans appropriate for today.

Website: http://redbrickhomes.ng/

ADRON HOMES AND PROPERTY

Adron Homes and Property is regarded as one of the most reliable real estate firms in Nigeria due to its success story in the sector. They aim to provide housing and project management for every class of society.

The company has estates, lands, and properties in different states of Nigeria including Lagos, Abuja, Ogun among others.

Website: adronhomesproperties.com

PROPERTY LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT

Property Link is an international real estate company based in Dubai, United Kingdom, USA, among other countries. They provide real estate financial and legal advice, sales, rental, management, and development of properties.

Website: www.propertylinkng.com

STERLING HOMES

Sterling Homes is a real estate agency that helps in the building and management of properties. They offer Lands and Housing Schemes in different areas of Lagos and other states.

Sterling Homes has properties in different areas of Lagos including Mowe, Lekki, Ijede, Agbowa.

Website: sterlinghomesltd.com

