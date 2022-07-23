Home Uncategorized Real AI for the Workaday World
Uncategorized

Real AI for the Workaday World

by News
0 views

Artificial intelligence might one day be used to power genuinely humanlike cyborgs or other figments of humanity’s fertile imagination. For now, Ingo Stork is using the technology to help restaurant chains waste less food and do more with fewer workers.

Dr. Stork is co-founder of PreciTaste, a startup that uses AI-based sensors and algorithms to accomplish one fairly specific task: predict how much food people will order at any given moment, and make sure that it’s being prepared in a timely fashion.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Haitian children who escaped gang violence take shelter...

Corps member to be prosecuted for ‘inciting public’...

Why I chose Okowa as running mate over...

U.S., Global Business Activity Slid in July

Udaipur killing: NIA arrests eighth person in connection...

Germany to Bail Out Utility Hit Hard by...

Nitish aide rues lack of coordination in NDA

Woman arrested for stealing newborn baby who later...

ED action: Congress protest across states; not satyagrah,...

Georgia patients sent home after abortion ban comes...

Leave a Reply