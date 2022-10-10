Reactions As Wizkid’s Son, Zion Went For The Same Haircut As His Father

In a video we have sighted, the third son of Nigerian musician, Ayo Balogun who is widely known as Wizkid, Zion was seen having the same haircut as his father.The photo was shared by his mother who also happens to be Wizkid’s manager as well as his current fiancee, Jada P.

Jada shared the photo in a recent post that she made on her verified social media handle on the popular social media platform, Twitter.

Sharing the photo, she wrote;

“He said he wanted to be just like dad! 😩😎❤️”

Some reactions from social media users are;

@Shawnifee – So basically, you got him looking like Machala 👀

@Natasha46937761 – Jada I won’t forgive u and wiz 😂😂😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭Do u even know how much I love the weaving,the curly hair.

@Eparisto2 – And he looks just like papa.. Jada you’re Blessed and may God continue to bless your amazing family 🦅💕

@Big__Derah – You sure say Na wetin him talk be that abi Na Wizkid say make una cut am as an African dad that he is

@itz_opsky – If no one has told you this, I am telling you now with my full chest, you’re d best thing dat has happened to wizkid. U deserve those flowers, from being a great mom,best partner and best manager any Artiste will ever have. Your impact in the life of wizkid needs to be discussed.

