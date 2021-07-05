reactions-as-nigerian-man-is-set-to-wed-lady-he-met-a-nightclub

A young Nigerian man and a lady he met at a nightclub are set to walk down the aisle on Saturday, July 10th.

According to a friend of the groom-to-be who shared their love story on Twitter, the couple met at a popular nightclub in Jos. That night she had 2 bottles of alcohol and also smoked shisha.

The Twitter user @DangokMkak revealed the lovebirds who met at the night club last year would be walking down the aisle this Saturday, as he averred that there are no rules to life and urged people to do whatever works for them.

In his words,

“My guy jam babe for Varlaine club last year. That night, mama follow us cancel 2 bottles of Heiny and some pots of shisha. This Saturday is their wedding. Some of us that jam babe in church, the relationship no get direction not to talk of marriage. Do what works for you”.

The couple’s unique love story has however stirred reaction on social media. A Twitter user @peekyamila wrote, “Omo! people are finding love in unexpected places”.

@Derasyyk wrote, “There is no rule to this jare whatever that rocks your boat”.

See more reactions below,