reactions-as-mike-edwards-gives-his-british-born-son-a-nigerian-passport-(photos).

Big Brother . “Pepper Dem” finalist, Mike Edwards, has patriotically given his British son a Nigerian Passport and he shared photos that documented the lovely moment.

Sharing the photos, Mike wrote ;

Matthew finally collecting his Nigeria passport

Below are some hilarious comments that trailed the post ;

Tife : As the lil boy see sey na color green, e no wan touch am again.

Rick : He looks disappointed in the third frame

Mai Zamani wrote : From the texture of the passport the little kid realized what his parents just did and he isn’t happy at all.

Boni wrote : Passport wey no add any value to am. Abeg allow the child to rest