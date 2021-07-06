Home ENTERTAINMENT Reactions as Mike Edwards gives his British-born son a Nigerian passport (Photos).
Big Brother . “Pepper Dem” finalist, Mike Edwards, has patriotically given his British son a Nigerian Passport and he shared photos that documented the lovely moment.

Sharing the photos, Mike wrote ;

Matthew finally collecting his Nigeria passport

Below are some hilarious comments that trailed the post ;

Tife : As the lil boy see sey na color green, e no wan touch am again.

Rick : He looks disappointed in the third frame

Mai Zamani wrote : From the texture of the passport the little kid realized what his parents just did and he isn’t happy at all.

Boni wrote : Passport wey no add any value to am. Abeg allow the child to rest

