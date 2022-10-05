Reactions As Joke Silva Publicly Throws Support For Bola Tinubu

Veteran Nigerian actress, Joke Silva has caused a stir with her latest decision.The decision happens to be that she has publicly declared her support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Social media users could not keep quiet after a photo of her during an APC rally hit online. Check out the photo below;

Some reactions from Nigerians are;

@Austinporcher1 – She locked her comment on her post on Instagram. I don’t know why she did that though. If you want to support tinubu why should you now lock your comment section? I just don’t get it.

@BamigboyeOlami – I Sha know some celebrity are supporting Peter Obi because they don’t want to be cancelled…. Omo dis obi Movement yawere gan

@Princess7758609 – That haven’t change anything. Joke has her right to support whomever she wish to. All of us must not be Obidient. It is her choice and it is my choice to support Peter Obi for President.

@cassy_njoku – Her choice tho. But we see you all, all of you supporting and enabling this government to carry on lol. We see you all.

@Carlitopapa – Why did she lock her comment section on IG if she’sproud of her choices? Weird lady, this election cycle has exposed everyone without integrity in this nation.

