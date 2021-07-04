RDR2: How Old Each Van der Linde Gang Member Was When They Died – Screen Rant

The Van der Linde gang in Red Dead Redemption is full of memorable characters who met untimely ends. Here are the known ages of each at their death.

The Van der Linde gang is well known for causing havoc over the course of Red Dead Redemption 2. Led by Dutch Van der Linde and Hosea Matthews, the gang had a nearly 20-year run of conning locals across the American Frontier. Over the course of time, the gang added several new members who shared Dutch’s desire for freedom and need to live outside the confines of society.

But such a life doesn’t come without risk. As anyone who played Red Dead Redemption 2 knows, most of those characters ended up dead or scattered to the wind by the time the credits rolled. While not all of RDR2’s Van der Linde gang died young, most of them died violently. Whether it was being gunned down by a group of lawmen or losing a fight against tuberculosis, the Van der Lindes tended to go out in memorable ways.

Continue scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Unfortunately, Rockstar Games hasn’t shared information about when many of the minor characters in the game were born, so it’s difficult to pin down exactly what age they were when they died. Red Dead Redemption 2 characters like Kieran Duffy, Molly O’Shea, and the Callander brothers just didn’t get enough screen time for their birth year to be shared. It’s not just the minor characters that have unknown birth dates, either. RDR2 gang members like Susan Grimshaw, Karen Jones, and Sean MacGuire were more than bit-part players, but it’s impossible to know their age at time of death. The same goes for Javier Escuella, who played a major role in both the original Red Dead Redemption and its sequel.

Red Dead Redemption: When Each Gang Member Died

For the Red Dead Redemption characters that do have their birth date available, the youngest is Lenny Summers, who players will likely remember from his unforgettable drunken night with Arthur Morgan. During the Saint Denis bank robbery, Lenny is gunned down at the age of 19. This information is confirmed via a newspaper that players can read after that quest. The next confirmed youngest death of a Van der Linde gang member is actually Morgan himself. The main character of Red Dead Redemption 2 has a rough end no matter what choices players make, dying at the young age of 36. His birthdate is confirmed while talking with Hammish Sinclair during his stranger mission in RDR2.

Next are John and Abigail Marston. John Marston dies at the end of the original Red Dead Redemption in 1911, while Abigail lives until 1914. That puts them at 38 and 37, respectively. Their birthdates are known because players can look at their tombstones while playing as Jack Marston in the first game’s epilogue. Speaking of John, two of the men he kills in the series are the next youngest members of the gang when they pass. Bill Williamson was 45 when John tracked him down to Nuevo Paraiso, and Micah Bell was 47 when he’s killed by John and Dutch at Beecher’s Hope. Bill’s age is confirmed in the official Game of the Year strategy guide for Red Dead Redemption, while Micah’s age can be learned from an in-game newspaper in RDR2.

Fittingly, Hosea Matthews and Dutch Van der Linde died at just about the same age. The two men started the gang together, and are 55 and 56 respectively when they pass. Like Lenny and Micah, players learn of Hosea’s age from a newspaper, while Dutch’s age is spelled out, again, in the original Red Dead Redemption official strategy guide. Meanwhile, the (confirmed) oldest members of the gang at their time of death are Uncle and Leopold Strauss. Uncle is around 62 when he goes down trying to help protect John from the attack on the Marston Ranch at the end of Red Dead Redemption, and Strauss is around 61 when he dies at the hands of Pinkertons in RDR2. Their exact ages are difficult to determine because the characters themselves don’t give concrete information. Uncle says he was born sometime between 1949 and the Fall of Rome, while Strauss’s birthdate is only implied during camp dialog.

At the end of Red Dead Redemption, there are still some characters from RDR2’s Van der Linde gang that are still alive and could pop up in any subsequent games. The list includes Charles Smith and Sadie Adler. Charles leaves the country to raise a family in Canada, while Sadie presumably heads to South America. Seeing what they’re both up to could be a major part of the storyline in a new Red Dead Redemption game, given the series’ propensity for taking players to new locations.

Next: The RDR2 Van Der Linde Gang Members Players Never See





Email



Pokémon Gender Suggestion Gets Heartwarming Nintendo Response

About The Author