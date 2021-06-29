Razer’s Basilisk Ultimate includes a $50 Steam gift card at Best Buy – The Verge

Best Buy is offering an attractive deal on Razer’s Basilisk Ultimate wireless gaming mouse that includes a charging dock. The current price is $40 off, and you’ll get a $50 gift card to Steam for no extra cost. Amazon is selling this mouse for a similar price, but the Steam gift card bundle is exclusive to Best Buy. Perhaps it’s no coincidence that Steam is looped into this deal since its big Summer Sale is happening, bringing discounts to many digital PC games through July 8th. This $50 could get you several games or pay for all of Mass Effect Legendary Edition, as an example.

Compared to other mice in Razer’s lineup, this one has perhaps the most features. The scrollwheel can tilt for extra inputs, the DPI clutch for your thumb is handy for sniping or making other precise movements, and the resistance of the scrollwheel itself can be tweaked with a dial on the Basilisk Ultimate’s bottom.

Both Woot and Best Buy are offering solid discounts on Intel’s 9th Gen Core i9-9900K eight-core processor (3.6GHz base clock, 5GHz boost). It costs $310 at Woot, while Best Buy is selling it for $316. It’s not a bad deal for a high-end model that, despite releasing in late 2018, should still be a very solid performer for gaming and other processor-intensive tasks for years to come. When it launched, Intel called the i9-9900K the “best gaming processor in the world.” Plus, it’s definitely modern enough to meet the requirements for Windows 11 — murky as those currently are.

In case you weren’t aware, Intel’s 11th Gen CPUs require newer motherboards that support the LGA 1200 socket size to fit correctly. The 9th Gen processors have an LGA 1151 socket that makes them compatible with motherboards that are often more affordable than ones made to fit Intel’s latest processors.



$310



at Woot







$316



at Best Buy





Sony’s 55-inch A8H OLED 4K television is $1,298 at Amazon, down from its original $1,900 price. This model sold for $100 less during Prime Day last week, and it was a very popular deal. But whether you missed out or just decided to hold off, this certainly isn’t a bad deal if now is a better time to buy.