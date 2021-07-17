Razer Makes Sneki Slippers For World Snake Day – TheGamer

It’s World Snake Day, and to celebrate, Razer has created Sneki Snek slippers that will also help save the planet.

Razer has made it a mission to save the planet. The first step on Razer’s journey of planetary heroism was to create Sneki Snek, an adorable mascot that was immediately turned into a plushie and attached to a campaign to save 100,000 trees. Buy a Sneki, save a tree. Simple.

Since then, Razer’s campaign has expanded quite a bit. Dissatisfied with saving a mere 100,000 trees, Razer expanded Sneki’s mandate to be 1 million trees. Then Razer announced a plastic-eating robot to save the world’s oceans, a clothing line made from 100% recycled materials, and promised to be 100% carbon neutral in everything it does by 2030.

It’s a lot. And today, for World Snake Day, Razer has once again returned to Sneki for both a new product as well as a new way to save trees.

Sneki Snek Slippers are made from 100% recycled polyester, just like Razer’s clothing line, and just like the Sneki Snek plushie, buying the slippers will help save trees. But where one plushie equals one saved tree, one pair of slippers is equal to ten saved trees.

Not only that, but these Sneki slippers look cute and feel great, according to Razer. “Lined with a plush, cozy fabric, the Razer Sneki Snek Slippers envelops your feet in comfort, keeping them snug and warm during long gaming sessions.”

I’ve never really needed warm feet during long gaming sessions, but now that it’s an option, I can’t imagine how I’ve managed with cold feet this long.

Sneki Slippers come with slip-resistant soles in case you have hard floors as well as thickly padded insoles to make it feel like you’re walking on clouds and not recycled fabric. There’s also a big elastic sock insert in case you don’t want to bother with socks.

Head on over to Razer’s site to not only save a bunch of trees but also wrap your feet in the sort of comfort that only Sneki can provide. And while you’re at it, happy World Snake Day!

