Raymond Griner Bio, Age, Net Worth, Children, Height, Wife

Raymond Griner Bio – Raymond Griner is a sheriff and an American military veteran who served in Vietnam from 1968 to 1969. He is best known as the father of Brittney Griner, a convicted basketball player for the Phoenix Mercury of the Women’s National Basketball Association. Brittney Griner was convicted of nine years in Russia for drug abuse.

The loving parents of Raymond Griner were born and nurtured in the United States of America. Though not much is known about his parents, siblings, or upbringing, he had a very typical childhood. When he was little, he enjoyed playing and creating numerous memories that he still treasures now.

Raymond Griner Biography

Raymond might be in his 40s or 50s. He hasn’t provided any details about his precise age, birthdate, birthday, or zodiac sign. He was a former Marine sheriff. The only NCAA basketball player with 2,000 points and 500 blocks is his daughter. The three-time All-American was recognized as the Final Four’s most outstanding player and the AP Player of the Year in 2012.

Britney, Raymond’s daughter, was most recently given a nine-year prison term in Russia for drug-related offenses. The two-time gold medallist at the Olympics acknowledged owning cannabis oil but claimed it was an “honest mistake.”

Raymond Griner Children

Raymond Griner has three daughters Shkera Griner, Pier Griner, and Brittney Griner, and a son Decarlo Griner, among all his children, Brittney is the most popular one and she was recently sentenced to nine years in prison over drugs which she said was an honest mistake on her part.

Though there’s not much information about the other children of Raymond Griner, we believe just as his daughter Brittney e

