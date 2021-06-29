rawitch-named-president-of-baseball-hall-of-fame

Jun. 29—Josh Rawitch was named the new president of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum on Monday according to a media release from the museum.

According to the release, Rawitch, 44, will begin serving in his capacity as president on Sept. 9. Until that date, Jeff Idelson will resume his current role as Interim President which he has held since returning to the Hall of Fame on May 15. The 2021 induction ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 8 and will no longer be a limited, ticketed event but instead will feature free lawn seating.

Rawitch has spent 27 years working in baseball, the last six of which have seen him serve as the Senior Vice President of Content and Communications for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Rawitch becomes the eighth president in the 82-year history of the organization, following Stephen C. Clark, Sr., founder of the Hall of Fame and grandfather of current Chairman, Jane Forbes Clark, Paul Kerr, Edward W. Stack, Donald C. Marr Jr., Dale A. Petroskey, Jeff Idelson and Tim Mead, who in April announced he was stepping down from the role.

“I am truly honored to join the team at the Hall of Fame, a revered institution that is fundamental to the preservation of the history of our game and its legends,” Rawitch said in the release.

“Cooperstown is a special place and every baseball fan who has set foot in the village knows how powerful that experience can be, while those who haven’t visited undoubtedly have it on their bucket list. My family is looking forward to being a part of the community for many years to come.

“I am also humbled by the trust placed in me by Jane Forbes Clark to help carry out a vision established more than 80 years ago, and I am proud to follow in the footsteps of two great friends in Jeff Idelson and Tim Mead. I will forever be thankful for the support of Ken Kendrick, Derrick Hall and everyone at the D-backs who have made the last decade unforgettable both personally and professionally.”

A native of Los Angeles, Rawitch possesses a Bachelor’s Degree in Sports Marketing and Management from Indiana University with a minor in Business. He and his wife, Erin, are the parents of two children, Emily and Braden.