Raven Software Bans 50,000 Call Of Duty Warzone Cheaters – TheGamer

Raven Software has revealed that its latest wave of Warzone bans has removed more than 50,000 players from the game

The studio Tweeted about the number of bans, saying that it had been a while since it had last shared a number with the community.

Has been a while since our last anti-cheat update! Two #Warzone ban waves this week. Over 50,000 accounts banned combined. 🚫 Targeting repeat offenders, and much more. — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) July 16, 2021

The last time we were given an update on the number of banned players from Warzone was back in May, where Raven revealed that it had banned over half a million accounts from the service. It then followed those numbers up by revealing that 350,000 of those bans were due to racism and toxic behaviour.

It’s not clear exactly how many players have been banned in between May and July, as it seems like the Tweet here is saying that the latest ban wave from this week took 50,000 accounts. Raven Software is usually very active on Twitter and tends to share this data quite often, so it’s not kidding when it says that it’s been a while since the last update.

Warzone’s players might find the number of cheaters banned to be small comfort. The state of Warzone over the past few months has been pretty full of cheaters, and it seems like the issues and glitches are just getting worse. Some of the recent events had a multi-platform machine learning Warzone hacks, silent aim exploits that allow players to shoot without any noise, being able to fly into the Gulag, and hackers that can force dev errors on players.

By that merit, 50,000 players being banned might just seem like a drop in the ocean. However, any number of cheaters being banned from the service is surely a good thing, and Raven’s wording here makes it seem like the ban waves are quite frequent, and that we’ve just not been hearing about them as much.

