Raven offers its first Call of Duty: Warzone anti-cheat update in over 2 months – Dot Esports

Raven Software has given its first update on the fight against cheaters in Call of Duty: Warzone in over two months.

There have been two different Warzone ban waves this week, according to Raven. In total, over 50,000 accounts were banned combined across both ban waves. The company says it’s targeting “repeat offenders, and much more.”

Has been a while since our last anti-cheat update! Two #Warzone ban waves this week. Over 50,000 accounts banned combined. 🚫 Targeting repeat offenders, and much more. — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) July 16, 2021

The developer’s last update came on May 14, when it said that it had banned 30,000 accounts in a ban wave, bringing the grand total of banned accounts to over half a million.

Cheating has continued to be an issue in the free-to-play battle royale, as it has been since the game was released in March 2020. Cheaters using hacks like wallhacks, aimbots, and more have been tearing up Verdansk for well over a year now.

The fight continues, with the only real weapon that Raven and Activision have being complete hardware bans. In most cases, players can just make a new account since the game is free and continue cheating. But targeting repeat offenders is another tactic.

Back in April, Activision said it was issuing hardware bans to “repeat or serial” offenders, meaning that the cheater would need an entirely new PC to try to play the game again at all.

“Again, there is no place for cheating,” Activision said at the time. “Delivering a fair and fun experience for all players is our top priority. On behalf of all the teams across our Call of Duty security and enforcement groups covering Warzone, Modern Warfare and Black Ops, we will not rest, and we appreciate your patience.”