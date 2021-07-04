Raveena Tandon gives a glimpse of her ‘grand reunion’ with Govinda, fans say ‘can’t wait’ – The Indian Express









Raveena Tandon and Govinda have previously featured in several popular comedy films. (Photo: Raveena Tandon/Instagram)

Raveena Tandon took her fans back to 90s with her latest Instagram post. The actor posted selfies with Govinda. The two shot for a special project, which marks their first on-screen collaboration in several years. Sharing the post, Raveena wrote, “The Grand reunion ! #backtogether to hit the screen again!!!! 😂😂♥️ What ? Where ? When ? Coming Soon.”

As soon as she posted the photos and a glimpse of their project, many of Raveena and Govinda’s fans and friends dropped comments expressing how they are waiting for this project. Amy Billimoria wrote, “Ooo can’t wait to see it” and Shaira Ahmed Khan commented, “Yeah how cool is that… waiting.” Fans expressed how delighted they are to see Govinda and Raveena sharing the screen space. One of their admirers tagged the duo as the “best jodi of 90s”, while another mentioned how their chemistry continues to be on-point even today. “For sure one of the most successful on-screen pairing of Bollywood,” read a comment.

Raveena and Govinda went on to feature in several films together, including Aunty No.1, Dulhe Raja, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Anari No. 1 among others. While Raveena will be seen in KGF Chapter 2, Govinda was seen on several shows as a special guest. Recently, the actor graced a music reality show in which Govinda spoke about how his success is a result of his mother’s blessings and prayers.

“I must say that there are very few lucky people who get to serve their parents and get the chance to take care of them. I have been lucky that I got a chance to serve my parents. I am really thankful. I remember how my mother used to sing every day for us and our day would start with us listening to her beautiful voice. At that time, people used to ask her why she prays so much. But this dream of ours, getting a home and being successful, was the result of her, her hard work and her blessings. I never thought I will come out of that chawl, but it all happened because my mother believed in me,” an emotional Govinda confessed.