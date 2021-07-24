Rating in Australia Indicates Shin Megami Tensei 5 Has Online Features – GameRant

As Shin Megami Tensei 5 is coming out this November, and there are plenty of new mechanics to be excited about. A recent broadcast from Atlus showed off the new cast of characters appearing in Shin Megami Tensei 5, along with new features being introduced. This includes a fresh set of abilities called “Magatsuhi Skills” which range from dealing powerful attacks or supporting the player’s party with buffs or heals. While these are new spins on older mechanics that have been introduced in other entries, another mechanic may be added that involve online functionality.

Shin Megami Tensei 5 has the player take on the role of a Japanese high-school student named Nahobino, who is in his third-year at Jouin Academy. Tokyo is suddenly plunged into chaos, as a war between demons and humans erupts, throwing him and his classmates out of their peace filled lives. After being given supernatural powers, they must survive this war, fighting and recruiting all sorts of demonic entities. While the player participates in this adventure solo, a rating from the Australia Classification Board indicates that there will be some online interactive elements for this new entry.

Since Shin Megami Tensei 5 is a single-player adventure, several different theories were suggested by fans regarding what this online functionality could entail. Some theorized that this online functionality would allow for players to partake in a process similar to Persona 5‘s Network Fusion, where players could send their demons out to be fused so they randomly transform into another demon. The demons who were fused this way would then inherit some skills that were exclusive to this mode.

Other fans theorized it would be more akin to the Streetpass functionality that was introduced in Shin Megami Tensei 4. The game would allow the player to obtain different items that could be used in battle or to boost a demon’s stat. Further, the more times that a player streetpassed another player that was playing SMT 4, they would be rewarded with a special item that would allow a demon to change into another demon with an additional skill. While the Switch has no Streetpass functions at all, something similar could be implemented by having fans connect to an online server, like in the sequel Shin Megami Tensei 4: Apocalypse.

Fans have a lot to look forward to with this new entry. Many fans believe Atlus is putting a lot into the sequel, as evidenced by the amount of new information that was revealed in the detailed story trailer that was uploaded last week. As the game approaches its November release, fans are waiting with bated breath for the official unveiling of this new online mechanic.

Shin Megami Tensei 5 releases on November 12, 2021, for Nintendo Switch.

