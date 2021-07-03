Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart – How To Get Alert the Sponsors Trophy – GameRant

The Alert the Sponsors Trophy in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart wants players to perform 5 trick jumps while grinding on rails.

Insomniac’s newest adventure sees the Lombax/robot dynamic duo return to meet some new friends, and fight some old enemies. Grind rails, a Ratchet and Clank staple, also make a return and the Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Trophy, Alert the Sponsors, wants players to perform 5 trick jumps on grind rails.

The accolade could easily be missed while whizzing through the story, as there aren’t actually that many opportunities to use a grind rail in the action-adventure title. Fortunately, there are 2 quick and easy options for unlocking the Alert The Sponsors Trophy and taking one step closer to that easy Platinum Trophy.

How to Get Alert the Sponsors Trophy

The best places to easily get the Alert the Sponsors Trophy in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart are:

At the beginning of the game

On the planet Savali

Grind Rail location at the beginning

Starting a Challenge Mode playthrough, or just beginning a new game from the main menu, is the quickest way of unlocking the Alert the Sponsors Trophy in Rift Apart.

While playing the opening beats of the story at Ratchet and Clank’s over-the-top celebration, players will come to a grind rail very early on. Doing a trick jump is as easy as spamming the X button while grinding on the rails. Not quite as complicated as Insomniac’s Sunset Overdrive tricks, but at least it’s easy to master.

The rails should last long enough to unlock the Alert the Sponsors Trophy during these opening gameplay moments. If players are coming to the end of the grind rail section and the Trophy hasn’t popped, press the options button (right of the touchpad) and select ‘Restart Checkpoint’ to try the section again.

Savali grind rail location

There are 2 grind rails on this planet that can be farmed quickly. After landing on the collectible-heavy Savali, head to the southernmost temple on the map. Players have to cross the bridge and make their way through the timed sections that have rocks falling below them. During these speedy moments, Ratchet has to use 2 grind rails, and it’s here that trick jumps can be farmed for the Alert the Sponsors Trophy.

Keep spamming X to perform 5 trick jumps, and the Trophy should unlock after going back-and-forth a few times. There is a time limit to the challenge, but players should be able to farm jumps on these rails before reaching the end of the timer. After finishing the grind rail the first time and landing on the rocks, just turn around and go the other way to perform more trick jumps.

Keep doing this until Alert the Sponsors unlocks. Take care not to rush, as falling will bring players back to the start of the temple’s challenge. Players can also find Spybots on Savali while they are here, if they haven’t already.

Other grind rail locations

These are the easiest places to pop the trophy, but there are other grind rail locations throughout the game. Such as a large story section on Torren IV, featuring Jennifer Hale’s Rivet, that sees the Lombax propelled through a long grind rail section. If players know they have to unlock Alert the Sponsors before doing this mission, the trophy will definitely pop during the gameplay. Corson V and Blizar Prime also have long-ish grind rails that can be used.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is available now exclusively for PlayStation 5.

