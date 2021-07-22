Ratchet and Clank costumes are coming to Fall Guys for Limited Time Events – VG247

By Stephany Nunneley



Ratchet and Clank costumes are coming to Fall Guys through two in-game events.

The first in-game event in Fall Guys will be themed around Ratchet and it kicks off on July 26 and runs through August 1.

The second event is based around Clank and it takes place August 6-15.

Both events will earn you outfits based on both characters should you complete them.

Here’s more:

Ratchet Limited Time Event rewards:

Ratchet Banner: 600 points

Lombax Pattern: 1000 points

Ratchet Costume (Lower): 1600 points

Groovitron Emote: 2000 points

Ratchet Costume (Upper): 3200 points

Clank Limited Time Event rewards:

Clank Banner: 600 points

Clank Pattern: 1000 points

Clank Costume (Lower): 1600 points

Clank’s Laugh Emote: 2000 points

Clank Costume (Upper): 3200 points

Both events are part of Season 5 which was released this week. The new season features a jungle adventure theme, and there are plenty of fun costumes to dress your beans in.

This season also features the arrival of Squads mode, limited-time Duos and Trios modes, and six new rounds.