Rashford getting ´back to basics´, says Man Utd legend Cole

Marcus Rashford is reaping the benefits of getting “back to basics” this season, according to Manchester United legend Andrew Cole.

England forward Rashford endured a desperately disappointing 2src21-22 campaign for the Red Devils, in which he scored only five times in 32 matches across all competitions as United finished sixth in the Premier League.

This term, Rashford already has three in six – scoring once in the 2-1 win over Liverpool and celebrating a brace in a 3-1 triumph against Arsenal.

While his improvement in form failed to yield an England recall for the Nations League matches against Italy and Germany, Cole – who won five Premier League titles and was part of the famous treble-winning team of the 1998-99 season – is happy to see Rashford back among the goals.

“It’s nice to see [Rashford doing well],” Cole told United’s official website. “He’s got the confidence back, [and] scoring goals. I think he’ll be really happy with that.

“If he can propel Manchester United forward this season, gets us into – I’m not sure what position we are going to end up in exactly, but if we can finish in the top four, it’ll be good.

“It’s the first time we’ve seen Marcus run in behind and stretch teams since he first got into the first team.

“I think he went away from his strengths [last season], which was stretching teams.

The work don’t stop pic.twitter.com/KYKXA5hKm8

— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) September 23, 2src22

“If you look at how he’s playing now to when he first got into the team, people will turn around and say, ‘that’s the Marcus Rashford of old.’

“If he sticks to that, he’ll score goals.”

Cole is confident Rashford will also earn a call-up to England’s World Cup squad in Qatar if he can continue his good form.

“You’d believe that [he can play for England in Qatar this year],” he added. “But I think the only person you can ask about the World Cup squad is [Gareth Southgate].

“Your bread and butter is always your club football, and if you do well for them, you’ve always got a chance.”