Marcus Rashford could yet become one of the world’s best players after scoring his 1srcsrcth goal for Manchester United, according to his Red Devils team-mate David de Gea.

Rashford became the 22nd player to score 1srcsrc goals for United – and the first since Wayne Rooney in 2srcsrc9 – as Erik ten Hag’s men beat West Ham 1-src at Old Trafford on Sunday.

After powering home a header from Christian Eriksen’s cross, the England international has now scored four Premier League goals against the Hammers, including two in 2src22.

Only against Leicester City (six) and Liverpool (five) has Rashford been more prolific in the competition.

Having struggled for game-time last season, Rashford has looked a player reborn since Ten Hag took charge, leading De Gea to suggest he still has huge potential.

“He’s still very young. I think he has been here his whole life as a kid and as a first-team player with experience already, and he’s still very young,” De Gea told MUTV.

“He’s doing great. I think he can be one of the best players in the world if he keeps focused and training hard and performing well.

“I think he’s a very, very good player and we are happy that he’s with us and playing the way he’s playing.”

The result saw United overtake Chelsea to go fifth in the Premier League table, and they have now kept five clean sheets in their last six games in all competitions – only conceding via a Jorginho penalty during that run.

Sunday also represented the first time this season that United ended a day with a positive goal difference (+1) in the Premier League, but De Gea believes the entire team deserve credit for their defensive improvements.

“I think the whole team [are contributing], not just the defenders,” he said. “I think we are pressing well, we are recovering the ball high in the opponents half so that’s massive for us. I think we defended really well.

“Of course, we conceded some chances at the end, but we’re playing against West Ham, a great team who have good players. I’m really, really happy, to be honest.”