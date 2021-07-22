raptors-road-trip:-ridgefield-8,-port-angeles-2

Jul. 22—The Raptors continue to feast on Lefties pitching, cranking out 12 hits to pick up a second West Coast League victory at Port Angeles on Wednesday. Ridgefield has scored 14 runs on 22 hits in the first two games of its road trip.

KEY MOMENTS: A three-run second inning gave the Raptors a 4-0 lead. Ridgefield would add two runs in the fourth and two in the sixth.

KEY PLAYERS: Ridgefield starting pitcher Jaren Hunter improved to 2-0 in WCL games as his ERA dropped to 2.16. He allowed one run on four hits with five strikeouts and one walk. … John Peck saw his batting average climb to team-leading .350 with a 3 for 5 game that included three RBI. … Hitting fourth behind Peck, Coby Morales was also 3 for 5 with three RBI and is now hitting .346.

NEXT GAME: Ridgefield (20-12, 7-1 second half) at Port Angeles (1-4, 8-21), 6:35 p.m. today.

RIDGEFIELD 8, PORT ANGELES 2

Ridgefield 130 202 000—8 12 2

Port Angeles 001 000 001—2 8 1

Ridgefield

Pitching — Hunter 5 IP, win, 1 R, 4 H, 5 Ks, 1 BB; Larson 2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 Ks, 1 BB; Goin 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H; Troppmann 1 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 1 K. Highlights — Connor 1-4 2B 2R SB; Hensley 1-3 2R SB; Peck 3-5 2B 3RBI 1R; Morales 3-5 3RBI 1R; Chambers 1-4; McDowell 1-3 RBI; Preap 1R; Stark 2-4 2B 1R; Jacques RBI.

Port Angeles

Pitching — Sanchez 3.2 IP, loss, 6 R, 6 H, 4 Ks, 4 BB; Sinclair 2 IP, 2 R, 3 H, 3 Ks, 1 BB; Amavizca 1.1 IP, 0 R, 1 H; Thomas 2 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 1 K, 1 BB. Highlights — Oakley 2-5 2B RBI; Espinoza 1-4 2B RBI; Schmidt 1-4 2B; Thomas 1-4 2B; Chong 1-2 1R; Takayoshi 2-2 1R.