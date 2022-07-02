rapper-blaqbonez-comes-for-people-saying-‘it’s-summer’-while-in-nigeria

Rapper Emeka Akumefule, known professionally as Blaqbonez, has taken to micro-blogging platform, Twitter to address those who are always quick to say ‘it’s summer, we outside’ while in Nigeria.

According to the “NOVACANE” rapper, they are copying western culture without shame and they are hyped about summer outside Nigeria.

Emeka’s tweet reads;

Niggas in lagos, Nigeria be saying it’s ‘summer’ we outside, yooo ITS RAINING EVERY DAY!! are you mad??? copying western culture without shame

They hyped about summer outside naij cos that really be the one time they can be outside proper proper, they see a lil sun they excited, bring out the bikinis, but we see sun almost all the time, wtf you on about a summer ting lagos

In another Tweet, the rapper disclosed that he battled the raging flood in Lagos due to the rain so it is almost annoying when Nigerians call this period summer.

“Yesterday, i was inside flood, i wound down a little cos make car Ac no spoil, 2 secs person splash water for my face inside my GLE, and somebody dey tell me say na Summer be this,” he wrote.