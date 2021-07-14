“Rapists tied her hands, neck before killing her” – Family of slain UNILORIN student, Omowumi Olajide

A relative of slain 300-level UNILORIN student, Omowumi Olajide revealed she was stripped naked and her hands tied by her assailants before she was killed.

Omowumi’s cousin, Mrs Stowe Opeyemi who stated this while testifying in court on Tuesday, July 13, recalled how the victim’s naked corpse was found in the sitting room at her sister’s residence in the Tanke area of Ilorin.

Opeyemi told the court that the deceased was living with one Dr Dupe Shittu, however, On the day of the incident Shittu became suspicious when Omowumi’s phone number was not reachable which was unusual.

Bioreports News quoted Opeyemi saying,

“Dr Shittu called me on that day that Omowumi’s phone number was not reachable. There and then, two of Dr Shittu’s kids and I went to their house. When we got there, we tried to open the sitting room; it seemed to have been locked from inside. Then we went back to our mother’s house, which is on the same street. From there, Dr Shittu with her kids and I came back with a carpenter, who broke the door open. “When the door was opened, we saw the lifeless body of Wumi (Olajide) on the floor with her face up and her two legs widely opened. Her neck was tied with a towel soaked in blood. Her pants were also by her side. A wrapper was tied round her neck. We also found a knife on one of the chairs in the sitting room. There was equally a bloodstained pillow beside her body. “A sheet of paper with an inscription of ‘No forgiveness from University of Ilorin’ was placed on her stomach too, while her school identity card was also beside her. Her two hands were tied behind her back. Thereafter, we all rushed out of the sitting room. Then, Dr Shittu went to report the incident at the police station in the same Tanke area.”

The case has been adjourned till Monday, July 19, 2021, for continuation of hearing.