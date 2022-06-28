rape-survivor-not-fighting-back-doesn’t-mean-consent:-hc

PATNA: A

rape survivor

not fighting back when assaulted or having injuries to show as evidence doesn’t mean she remotely consented to the act, the Patna HC said while hearing an appeal against a lower court’s conviction of a man charged with rape.

Revisiting a 2015 case involving a woman who had been dragged to a room, pinned down to the floor and sexually assaulted, the high court said last week that any such act couldn’t be treated as consensual sex between two adults if the “version of the

rape

survivor is found reliable and trustworthy by the trial court”.

Justice AM Badar, while rejecting appellant Islam Mian alias Md Islam’s petition, said Section 375 of the IPC makes it clear that

consent

must be in the “form of an unequivocal voluntary agreement showing willingness to participate in the sexual act”.

“Only because a woman does not physically resist the act of penetration, it cannot be regarded as consent to the sexual activity,” Justice Badar said. The court found no “infirmity” in the version of survivor when she deposed in the trial court as a prosecution witness. The woman, a resident of Jamui district, was a worker in a brick kiln owned by the appellant.

On April 9, 2015, she met the owner to ask for her wages, to which he replied that the money would be paid to her later. That very night, he visited her home when her husband was away and raped her. She lodged a police complaint the next day.

Written by Dev Kumar Pandey