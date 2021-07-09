‘Rap Sh*t’: Devon Terrell To Star In Issa Rae’s HBO Max Series – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Devon Terrell (Cursed, Barry) is set as a lead opposite Aida Osman and Kamillion in Rap Sh*t, HBO Max’s half-hour comedy series from Insecure co-creator Rae and her Hoorae Productions.

Written by Rae, Rap Sh*t follows two estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna (Osman) and Mia (KaMillion), who reunite to form a rap group.

Terrell plays Cliff, Shawna’s (Osman) supportive but long-distance boyfriend who currently attends law school in New York. He met Shawna in Atlanta back when they were in college together. Terrell also joins previously cast Jonica Booth.

Rae executive produces with Montrel McKay via Hoorae, along with Syreenta Singleton, who also serves as showrunner, Dave Becky and Jonathan Berry for 3 Arts Entertainment and Deniese Davis. Hip hop duo Yung Miami and JT of City Girls serve as co-executive producers, along with Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas for Quality Control Films and Sara Rastogi for Hoorae. Sadé Clacken Joseph will direct the pilot. Rae’s audio content company Raedio will handle music supervision for the series.

Terrell is coming off a starring turn as the male lead opposite Katherine Langford in the Netflix series, Cursed, which ran for one season. He burst into the scene playing the title role, young Barack Obama, in the 2016 Netflix movie Barry. Recent credits also include Wayne Roberts’ The Professor opposite Johnny Depp, and Ophelia with Daisy Ridley, Naomi Watts and Clive Owen. He’s repped by Atlas Artists, UTA and Independent Management Company.