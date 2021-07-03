Ransomware attack thought tied to Russia-linked group hitting hundreds of businesses, cybersecurity firm says – Fox Business

A cybercrime organization with ties to Russia is believed to have launched a massive ransomware attack that involves hundreds of companies, according to a cybersecurity firm.

The ongoing attack has affected more than 200 companies so far, cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs told FOX Business on Friday night.

The hackers targeted trusted support service providers in the hopes of penetrating customer networks.

Huntress told FOX Business that it has three partners that have been affected, with roughly 200 customer businesses encrypted.

“We were first notified at 12:35 ET today and it has been an all-hands-on-deck evolution to respond and make the community aware,” John Hammond, senior security researcher at Huntress, said in a statement.

Huntress “strongly” believes the ransomware attack was spearheaded by REvil/Sodinikibi. REvil is the group that was named as responsible for another massive attack on critical U.S. infrastructure earlier this year.

The hack was first reported by Bloomberg News on Friday.

Two major ransomware attacks temporarily halted operations at the world’s largest meat supplier JBS and Colonial Pipeline earlier this year. Both attacks are believed to have been carried out by groups with ties to Russia.

President Biden said that he addressed cyberattacks when he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin last month, outlining certain critical infrastructure that should be off limits.