ranking-the-nfc-west-teams’-rb-situations

As we get closer to the end of the offseason, it is time to take a look at the NFC West and see where the Arizona Cardinals stand comparatively at different positions.

Today, we look at the running back position.

We know the ranking of the individual backs, with Seattle’s Chris Carson leading the way. But how do the teams in the division stack up in terms of running back talent?

We rank them below.

Arizona Cardinals

Seattle has the best individual back in Carson, but I am bullish about what Chase Edmonds will do for the Cardinals. We have seen flashes of it. Now he will have the opportunity to be the lead guy. And he will be paired with James Conner, who I think is a more talented runner of the football than Edmonds. He will, though, have a secondary role to Edmonds, at least it appears. I don’t think anyone’s duo of backs tops what the Cardinals have. The next team is close, though.

San Francisco 49ers

If we were ranking scheme, then the 49ers are the top. Head coach Kyle Shanahan somehow gets big production from every back he uses. The problem is he can never keep a back healthy. Raheem Mostert is very good. He is the division’s fourth-best back overall. They added extremely talented rookie Trey Sermon this year and also have Jeff Wilson, although his availability to start the season is uncertain. Pairing Mostert and Sermon is close to Edmonds and Conner. Conner is better than Mostert and Edmonds is more certain than Sermon.

Seattle Seahawks

Carson is unquestionably the best back in the division. He is one of the best in the league. However, Rashaad Penny, the Seahawks’ No. 2 back, has been nothing short of a disappointment. After Carson, the Seahawks are just question marks.

Los Angeles Rams

I had the Rams last in the division even when Cam Akers was going to be the lead back. He isn’t as good as Carson yet and no back behind him was better than the other teams’ No. 2 back. Now it will be Darrell Henderson to be the starter with unproven youth behind him. Plus, Henderson has some ailment as well.

