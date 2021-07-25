Ranking every major city in GTA San Andreas: From Los Santos to San Fierro – Sportskeeda

GTA San Andreas is considered the most ambitious game developed by Rockstar Games. It has the largest number of missions ever featured, as well as a comprehensive map and numerous characters.

The map of GTA San Andreas is divided into three cities and five counties. It is one of the most extensive maps to be featured in the GTA franchise. The three cities are: Los Santos, San Fierro, and Las Venturas. These cities can be explored and roamed around by players in however way they choose to.

Ranking all cities in GTA San Andreas

1) Los Santos

The largest city of GTA, San Andreas, is also the most important one. Los Santos is based in real-life Los Angeles, California. The city is packed with things to do and explore. It is also home to several movies, television, and other entertainment enterprises.

Apart from the hustle and bustle of city life, the neighboring Los Santos county region makes a great escape for players. It is also the hometown of CJ, the playable protagonist in GTA San Andreas. As best described:

“Los Santos is truly one of the most audacious and must see cities of the world. The people are beautiful and their attitudes… well, that’s for you to discover. The city has everything… whether you’re jet-setting, roughing it or in between, it’s ALL here. Los Santos is an urban wonderland with its Babel towers, labyrinth of criss-crossing freeways, side streets, rundown residential districts and glamorous neighbourhoods. Los Santos is a place where you can see it all and have it all.”

2) Las Venturas

The city of Las Venturas is based on the real-life city of Las Vegas. This city in GTA San Andreas is also known as the casino paradise. If players are looking to live and gamble their lives to the fullest, Las Venturas is the place to be.

On the topic of gambling, Las Venturas is well-known for its distinguished Strip, which courses through the middle of the city and is filled with various casinos. It is a paradise like no other and the best place to take a break from a busy life.

3) San Fierro

It appears in GTA: San Andreas as part of the San Andreas state and is based on the real-life city of San Fransisco. Although the city has several points of interest and things for players to do, the lack of any compelling personage makes it rank lower on the list. Rockstar could have explored this area further and could have thrown in some more things to make it engaging.

