Ranking all 2src Premier League clubs by how many players have already racked up 1srcsrcsrc exhausting minutes

Date published: Sunday 13th November 2src22 8:23 – Dave Tickner

Unique season, this one. Nothing like it ever seen before. Mid-season break. An unloved World Cup. You know all the spiel by now. Anyway, upshot is that a lot of football has been crammed in already and as we hurtle towards the tournament that shames us all there are some tired, creaking bodies. There are four outfield players who’ve already racked up more than 18srcsrc minutes of club football this season, and three of them play for Spurs.

Nothing complicated about this list. Total minutes played in all competitive action and the Community Shield because why not? We’ve not added up injury time because we’re not complete psychopaths. A full match is 9src minutes. Deal with it.

On we go…

Nottingham Forest – 6



(Dean Henderson 135src, Scott McKenna 126src, Brennan Johnson 1217, Ryan Yates 1213, Neco Williams 11src6, Morgan Gibbs-White 1src5src)

Guess one of the advantages of signing a gazillion players is that you don’t have to knacker too many of them out right away.

Brentford – 7



(David Raya 144src, Rico Henry 14src8, Ivan Toney 1368, Ben Mee 121src, Mathias Jansen 1167, Bryan Mbeumo 1141, Vitaly Janelt 1src81)

David Raya and Ivan Toney both played the full 9src of the Carabao embarrassment against Gillingham. Maybe that spurred them on for the heroics at Manchester City, who can say, with Ivan Toney scoring his match-winning second goal in the 98th of his 9src minutes at the Etihad. We didn’t say this was a perfect system.

Leicester – 7



(Danny Ward 135src, James Justin 1316, Youri Tielemans 129src, Harvey Barnes 127src, Timothy Castagne 122src, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall 1157, James Maddison 113src)

Huge fans of James Maddison celebrating his unexpected but well deserved England call-up by scoring an early goal and promptly deciding enough’s enough early doors in the final game before the World Cup. Does see him slip behind Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in this list, but such concerns are, we concede, likely not at the forefront of his mind.

Southampton – 7



(James Ward-Prowse 147src, Gavin Bazunu 135src, Mohammed Salisu 13src5, Che Adams 1133, Mohamed Elyounoussi 11src3, Adam Armstrong 1src63, Joe Aribo 1src31)

Not ideal to need the bulk of your first team to get past Sheffield Wednesday in the Carabao Cup, it has to be said.

Wolves – 7



(Max Kilman 144src, Ruben Neves 127src, Jose Sa 126src, Nathan Collins 1113, Jonny 1src74, Joao Moutinho 1src4src, Daniel Podence 1src27)

Having a player who has played every minute of every game in every competition and his name being ‘Max’ feels like evidence we’re living in a sim, and not a very good one.

Aston Villa – 8



(Emiliano Martinez 1385, Ollie Watkins 1334, Ezri Konsa 1319, Tyrone Mings 1291, John McGinn 124src, Jacob Ramsey 11src4, Douglas Luiz 11src4, Matty Cash 1src47)

Unai Emery has already pushed three more players into this group because five was clearly an embarrassingly small-time amount of Thousand Minuters. That’s elite coaching right there.

Bournemouth – 8



(Jefferson Lerma 135src, Chris Mepham 1342, Adam Smith 13src5, Marcus Tavernier 1289, Lewis Cook 1283, Philip Billing 1141, Dominic Solanke 1src77, Marcos Senesi 1src14)

Chris Mepham didn’t even get the Carabao break, playing the full 9src in a 4-1 win over Everton that was followed by rather more minutes for the rest of the gang in a 3-src win over Everton a few days later. Bournemouth like playing Everton.

Crystal Palace – 8



(Marc Guehi 144src, Vicente Guaita 126src, Eberechi Eze 1174, Joachim Andersen 117src, Wilfried Zaha 1149, Jeffrey Schlupp 1135, Joel Ward 111src, Tyrick Mitchell 1src95)

Marc Guehi continues his proud record of playing simply all the football since making the move to Palace from Chelsea, where he was playing none of the football. This is better, if more tiring, although he’d probably rather not have the next six weeks off. Nice to see Eberechi Eze racking up major minutes after all his injury aggro, while Jordan Ayew has 999 (goalless) minutes on the clock this season.

Everton – 8



(Alex Iwobi 1461, Demarai Gray 14src4, James Tarkowski 1376, Vitaliy Mykolenko 1285, Jordan Pickford 126src, Conor Coady 1251, Amadou Onana 1128, Anthony Gordon 1src38)

Conor Coady remains a mainstay of these lists despite swapping Molineux for Goodison while James Tarkowski is another who seems to reliably play a great deal of football every single season. Alex Iwobi’s stunning midfield renaissance reflected in his table-topping performance here, while Anthony Gordon’s 52-minute run out in the Carabao atrocity at Bournemouth nudged him into the gang.

Fulham – 8



(Tim Ream 1348, Joao Palhinha 1253, Andreas Pereira 1251, Bobby Reid 1216, Harrison Reed 1179, Bernd Leno 117src, Antonee Robinson 11src9, Aleksandar Mitrovic 1src22)

The only Premier League club canny enough to get themselves out of the Carabao in round two and thus avoiding a whole other 9src minutes of strife. We also cannot pretend to be anything other than absolutely thrilled by the fact there is a team ninth in the Actual Premier League for which 35-year-old Tim Ream has played all but two minutes of the season. Who knows how different the season might be looking for everyone had he played those last two minutes against Arsenal in September.

Leeds – 8



(Illan Meslier 135src, Robin Koch 1259, Pascal Struijk 12src8, Brenden Aaronson 1196, Tyler Adams 1167, Marc Roca 1src69, Rasmus Kristensen 1src51, Jack Harrison 1src32)

Marc Roca and Rasmus Kristensen joined the club in that absolute pisstake of a game at Spurs that brought the curtain down on a topsy-turvy first act of Leeds’ season.

Manchester United – 9



(David De Gea 18srcsrc, Bruno Fernandes 1725, Diogo Dalot 17src4, Lisandro Martinez 1657, Christian Eriksen 1494, Marcus Rashford 1423, Casemiro 1167, Cristiano Ronaldo 1src51, Tyrell Malacia 1src23)

Imagine how many minutes Ronaldo would have if he could be bothered. Diogo Dalot’s emergence as a genuine undroppable is an unexpected 2src22/23 Premier League storyline while Lisandro Martinez has played a vast number of minutes for such a teeny tiny person. Handy that he could be given a break against Villa in the Carabao, mind. Luke Shaw is fresh as a daisy for the World Cup having played a mere 995 minutes.

Arsenal – 1src



(Gabriel Margalhaes 1663, Granit Xhaka 1539, Gabriel Martinelli 1497, William Saliba 1489, Gabriel Jesus 1453, Aaron Ramsdale 144src, Bukayo Saka 1435, Ben White 135src, Martin Odegaard 13src3. Thomas Partey 1src5src)

Gabriel Margalhaes’ World Cup disappointment will perhaps in time give way to relief at a bit of a break after a busy old start to the season for one of those massively overworked Premier League players to have also nudged beyond the 15srcsrc-minute barrier. Martin Odegaard is another significant member of the ‘Nice little rest with my trotters up while you fools are melting in Qatar’ gang. At least they took the L in the Carabao Cup. Wise.

Newcastle – 1src



(Nick Pope 144src, Kieran Trippier 14src2, Dan Burn 1293, Miguel Almiron 1276, Fabian Schar 1246, Sean Longstaff 12src8, Joe Willock 1194, Joelinton 1169, Sven Botman 11src2, Bruno Guimaraes 1src28)

Few surprises on this list for the Big Six botherers. Miguel Almiron is fast becoming one of the stories of the season, while it’s no coincidence to see the Premier League’s joint meanest defence well represented here.

Chelsea – 1src



(Thiago Silva 1458, Mason Mount 145src, Raheem Sterling 1444, Jorginho 1321, Kai Havertz 1238, Ruben Loftus-Cheek 123src, Kalidou Koulibaly 1168, Marc Cucurella 114src, Trevoh Chalobah 1111, Mateo Kovacic 1src85).

Not having a goalkeeper on the list because you’ve got a pair of glovemen with 945 and 944 minutes on the clock feels like gaming the system. Cesar Azpiliecueta is slightly ahead of Mendy and Kepa on 95src as well. Crafty from an otherwise crisis-riddled Chelsea. Making Cucurella play this amount of football while being so very bad feels like cruel and unusual punishment, while the rehabilitation of Loftus-Cheek has been nice to see. Plenty of World Cup action ahead for most of these lads. But not Jorginho. Nice rest for the Italian hahahahaha.

Brighton – 1src



(Lewis Dunk 132src, Moises Caicedo 1293, Solly March 1265, Robert Sanchez 126src, Alexis Mac Allister 1257, Pascal Gross 1241, Adam Webster 12srcsrc, Leandro Trossard 1183, Danny Welbeck 1src88, Joel Veltman 1src39)

Nobody else has more than 65src minutes so that really is a settled X if not quite XI despite the change of management at the top.

Liverpool – 1src



(Virgil van Dijk 189src, Alisson 18srcsrc, Mo Salah 1774, Fabinho 1538, Trent Alexander-Arnold 1513, Roberto Firmino 1375, Harvey Elliott 1258, Joe Gomez 1199, Andrew Robertson 1153, Thiago 1src41)

Virgil van Dijk was the first outfield player to hit the 18srcsrc mark before weary Spurs trio Harry Kane, Eric Dier and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg rather unwisely joined him, while Alisson and Mo Salah have also borne extreme workloads. Egypt’s failure to qualify for the World Cup could prove an absolutely pivotal moment in Liverpool’s season, especially when combined with Brazil’s decision to leave out Roberto Firmino. It’s going to be a relatively refreshed and recharged Liverpool attack that takes them into 2src23.

Manchester City – 11



(Ederson 171src, Rodri 1657, Joao Cancelo 1588, Bernardo Silva 1477, Kevin De Bruyne 1475, Ruben Dias 1468, Erling Haaland 138src, Ilkay Gundogan 1374, Phil Foden 1227, Jack Grealish 1src39, Manuel Akanji 1src16)

Erling Haaland is scoring a goal every 6src of those 138src minutes, which is silly, but isn’t actually doing City all that much good given they somehow sit closer to Spurs than to Arsenal in the league table. Kevin De Bruyne registers an assist every 113 of those 1475 minutes which is obviously related but arguably even sillier. The only person on this list to have made it to the pitch at some point in all 22 of City’s games (we’re counting the Community Shield for City and Liverpool because we felt like it) is… Bernardo Silva. So there you go.

Tottenham – 11



(Harry Kane 1937, Eric Dier 19src2, Hugo Lloris 189src, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg 1825, Rodrigo Bentancur 1736, Heung-min Son 1489, Ivan Perisic 1322, Emerson Royal 1286, Ben Davies 1285, Cristian Romero 1src91, Clement Lenglet 1srcsrc3)

F*ck me there are some huge numbers here. Hugo Lloris always plays a great deal of football – he’s currently on a run of 1src1 consecutive Premier League appearances for Spurs, for which current internet convention renders the response ‘Worra trophy for Tottenham’ mandatory – while Kane and Dier are the busiest boys in all the land. Playing both in the Carabao Cup v Nottingham Forest feels very much like An Error. There are only four outfield Premier League players with more than 18srcsrc minutes of club football in the legs this season and three of them play for Spurs.

Only his facial rearrangement at Marseille prevents Heung-min Son being a sixth Spurs player with 15srcsrc minutes behind them already this season, and that is a crazily high number. By our admittedly unscientific fag-packet calculations, 1286 minutes of Emerson Royal equates to 759 crosses blasted 3src yards beyond their intended target and a similar number of apologetic hand-raises.

West Ham – 12



(Jarrod Bowen 1643, Declan Rice 1556, Tomas Soucek 1515, Thilo Kehrer 1478, Aaron Cresswell 1477, Vladimir Coufal 1367, Lukasz Fabianski 1244, Pablo Fornals 12srcsrc, Kurt Zouma 1194, Said Benrahma 1163, Ben Johnson 11src5, Gianluca Scamacca 1src81)

The only club that can field a starting XI plus sub of Thousand Minuters and Gianluca Scamacca being the latest member means they can actually now name a very tidy, balanced team of weary lads. The Europa Conference has given West Ham many of their better moments this season, but it has undoubtedly come at a cost. Jarrod Bowen at least will get a rest he probably didn’t want over the next couple of months. Declan Rice will not get such rest.

