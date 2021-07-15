Ranked queues for League, TFT down due to client issues – Dot Esports

Ranked queues for both League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics are currently disabled in every region. An issue surrounding the League client’s login process is currently negatively affecting games, with players experiencing disconnects across the globe.

“We’re aware of a problem causing login attempts to fail and players to be disconnected,” Riot Games’ support Twitter account posted. “Ranked queues have been disabled while we investigate the issue and work on a fix.”

🔍 [LoL/TFT] We’re aware of a problem causing login attempts to fail and players to be disconnected. Ranked queues have been disabled while we investigate the issue and work on a fix. Server Status updates here: https://t.co/KyXnBKmtHv — Riot Games Support (@RiotSupport) July 15, 2021

The issue currently appears to be most prominently affecting players on the North American and EU West servers, although players from other regions have also stated on social media that they’re being negatively affected by the client issue.

Today was supposed to mark the beginning of the second phase for Riot’s summer-long, multi-game Sentinels of Light event, which has been a major feature on the League client since it had launched last week. It is currently unclear if this current client issue is related to the in-client Sentinels of Light event.

Riot has not provided players with a timetable for a fix to this issue, although you can check your home server’s status on Riot’s server status webpage.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.