Random: Nobody Likes The Among Us Tan Crewmate – Nintendo Life

The Among Us Twitter account is full of neat little insights into the popular betrayal game, and the latest is no exception: the team has been monitoring people’s crewmate colour choices since the 15-player update, and now they have the results.

In first place, to no one’s surprise, is Red, the iconic spacebean, who reigns supreme as the avatar of Among Us. Second is Black, third is White, fourth is “Rose” (which is different from Pink, in eighth place), and fifth is Blue.

Image: Innersloth

But waaaayyyyyy down at the bottom, in 18th place, is Tan, beaten only by Brown, Maroon, and Grey. Among Us players really don’t like neutrals and nudes, apparently.

The real crime is that Coral is 12th place, and Banana is 11th. Look how cute they are! You think Yellow is better than Banana? YOU ARE WRONG.

Anyway, sorry to hear about your lack of friends, Tan. At least that means you’re also the least likely to be voted the Impostor.