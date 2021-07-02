Random: Even Professional Smash Bros. Players Are Impressed By The Level 9 Kazuya CPU – Nintendo Life

Nintendo Life

Earlier this week, Masahiro Sakurai and his team deployed Super Smash Bros. Ultimate version 12.0.0. The biggest part of it was the new paid DLC fighter – Tekken’s Kazuya.

While you’ve probably spent time playing as him over the past few days, have you actually tried to take on a CPU version of the newest fighter on the Level 9 difficulty setting? It seems some Smash fans are quite surprised by the skill of this particular CPU. Here’s a brief clip of a Level 9 Kazuya getting a 1-UP on the professional Smash Bros player, Chris Boston:

He’s not alone, either – with fellow Smash professional Nakat sharing a picture of himself getting destroyed by Kazuya. Along with this are many other players sharing clips of themselves being schooled by the CPU version of the newest fighter:

A lot of fans have come to the conclusion Kazuya’s CPU is overpowered compared to the rest, and sure enough, there’s talk about the possibility of Nintendo nerfing him in the next patch:

We’ve taken on a Level 9 CPU version of Kazuya a number of times since we’ve seen all of this, and while he’s not impossible to defeat on this higher level, he may occasionally make an example of you.

How about yourself though? Have you found Kazuya’s CPU form challenging at all? Leave a comment down below.