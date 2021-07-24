ranchi-police-arrest-3-for-trying-to-topple-jharkhand-govt

Representative Image

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 25 (ANI): Ranchi police have arrested three people for allegedly trying to topple the Hemant Soren-led government in Jharkhand.

This comes after a complaint was filed by Bermo MLA Kumar Jaimangal at the Kotwali police station on July 22 expressing suspicion over attempts to destabilize the government. Ranchi police registered an FIR based on the complaint and carried out an investigation. Various hotels were raided, informed the Ranchi police.

According to the police, all accused persons have confessed to having conspired against the government and were in touch with some political persons.

The identified persons include Abhishek Kumar Dubey, Amit Singh and Niwaran Prasad Mahto.

Jharkhand Congress MLA Bandhu Tirkey demanded a probe into the matter saying BJP’s involvement in the matter cannot be ignored given the “past experience in other states”.

“Factoring in BJP’s nature to topple the government in states like MP, Goa, Karnataka, you can’t deny such a possibility. There is no smoke without fire. It can be said that MLAs are being lured, given the revelations being made but the matter should be probed,” said Tirkey.

“Until things are not clear, it is not right to level allegations against anyone. But given the past experience in other states, we can’t overlook BJP’s involvement (in this matter),” he added.

However, Jharkhand’s Former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi alleged that the state’s police is spreading terror.

According to him, the arrested persons are just common public who sell fruits and work as labourers.

Marandi also urged the police to release the accused persons and also demanded a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the matter.

“Police should tell people on what basis did they have arrested these people and put such serious allegations on them. To destabilise the government is not an ordinary allegation,” he said.

Marandi also warned that if a serious probe is not launched then the party would protest against it.

Relative of one of the accused, Sonu Mahto said, “Niwaran Prasad Mahto is a fruit seller. On the night of July 22 at 1 pm, the police came and apprehended him. When we asked the DSP and other senior officials, they said that they would release him after interrogation over a nominal matter.” (ANI)