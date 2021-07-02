Home NEWS Ramos finally accepts two-year deal with new club
NEWSNews Africa

Ramos finally accepts two-year deal with new club

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
ramos-finally-accepts-two-year-deal-with-new-club

Former Real Madrid captain, Sergio Ramos, has finally accepted a two-year deal from Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Italian transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, the deal will see Ramos remain at PSG until June 2023.

Romano disclosed this in a tweet via his Twitter handle on Thursday evening.

He said that PSG would officially announce Ramos’s deal later this month.

Romano tweeted, “Ramos will sign until June 2023 – now PSG are planning to announce Hakimi, Ramos and Donnarumma deals within 15 days.”

Ramos had drawn the interest of Manchester City and Bayern Munich in the past.

The 35-year-old officially left Real Madrid last month after spending 16 years at the club.

The Spain international won 22 trophies during his time at Real Madrid.

The centre-back joined Real Madrid in 2005 in a €27 million move from Sevilla.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Oduduwa Republic: We’re tired of killing, it’s time...

Why Sunday Igboho escaped during house raid –...

Fed Govt: we are going after IPOB leader...

Police arrest 17-year-boy for allegedly raping minor in...

Arsenal announce transfer deal for three players [Full...

Nnamdi Kanu writes British Commission, demands consular assistance,...

Veteran Kannywood actress, Zainab Booth dies at 61

Imo: Supreme Court to hear PDP suit seeking...

TB Joshua: You can’t reproduce his works in...

China building sprawling network of missile silos, satellite...

Leave a Reply