rajya-sabha-adjourned-for-the-day-following-ruckus-created-by-opposition-over-gst,-inflation

NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday was adjourned for the day as the

Opposition

continued to create a ruckus on increased GST on food items and rising inflation issues.

The Upper House will resume again at 11 am on Thursday.

Earlier in the morning too, opposition parties disrupted the proceedings following which the Upper House was adjourned till 2 pm.

Shortly after Leader of Opposition in the

Parliament

Mallikarjun Kharge began addressing the issue amid chaos, Upper House Chairman Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House till 2 pm.

The Upper House was adjourned without any business as the Opposition raised issues for an immediate discussion.

The Lok Sabha also witnessed ruckus and sloganeering by Opposition parties following which it was adjourned till 2 pm.

Both the Houses of Parliament are witnessing repeated adjournments following the ruckus by the Opposition leaders since the commencement of the Monsoon session on July 18.

On the repeated adjournments of both the Houses of the Parliament by the Opposition, Union Minister Smriti Iron Wednesday took a dig at

Congress

leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that Wayanad MP who has been politically unproductive is now hell-bent on ensuring to bring down the productivity of Lok Sabha.

Irani specifically attacked Rahul Gandhi, saying, “A gentleman who has made his political collogue to ensure that productive debate does not take place in Parliament had a chequered Parliamentary history. As the Amethi MP he never posed any questions in Parliament once he abandoned Amethi and went to Wayanad his attendance in the Winter Session of Parliament in 2019 was merely 40 per cent.”

The BJP MP remark came ahead of the third day’s proceedings in the Monsoon Session, the BJP hit out at the Opposition, accusing it of “disrespecting Parliament, bringing down its productivity”.

On Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tabled a bill in the Rajya Sabha to amend the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Act of 2005 to provide against the financing of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems so as to fulfil India’s international obligations.

Speaking on the bill amid interruptions by Opposition members who wanted to raise the issue of price rise, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the Act prohibits unlawful activities in respect of biological, chemical and nuclear weapons and their delivery systems.

He said the bill will strengthen India’s credentials and global image.

