Home WORLD NEWS Rajnath hails armed forces personnel on Kargil Vijay Diwas
WORLD NEWSWorld News Asia

Rajnath hails armed forces personnel on Kargil Vijay Diwas

by News
7 views
rajnath-hails-armed-forces-personnel-on-kargil-vijay-diwas

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday hailed the armed forces personnel who fought valiantly in extremely harsh conditions to defend the country’s territory during the

Kargil

conflict of 1999.

Singh said the act of valour and indomitable spirit by the armed forces would remain etched forever as a defining moment in India’s history.

“On Kargil

Vijay Diwas

, India salutes the bravery, courage and sacrifice of our armed forces. They fought valiantly in extremely harsh conditions to defend our motherland. Their act of valour & indomitable spirit will remain etched forever as a defining moment in India’s history,” he tweeted.

On Kargil Vijay Diwas, India salutes the bravery, courage and sacrifice of our armed forces. They fought valiantly… https://t.co/9lrnOiC8Qz

— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) 1658800350000

Pakistan tried to redraw the boundary with India in 1999 through the Kargil misadventure but the Indian security forces foiled the evil design.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Photos: Protesters storm Iraqi parliament in Baghdad

China’s BYD was written off by Elon Musk....

India wants to open up lithium mining in...

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest...

Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 155

Meta sees first ever quarterly drop, misses estimates

SC gives UP police two months to trace...

PM to inaugurate 44th Chess Olympiad, hails event...

Kim Jong Un says N Korea ‘ready to...

Samsung Electronics reports 12 percent profit rise in...

Leave a Reply