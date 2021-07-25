Raj Kundra to face charges of money laundering and foreign exchange violation? Read report – Bollywood Life

Shilpa Shetty’s businessman husband, Raj Kundra, was arrested on Monday (19 July) for allegedly creating pornographic content and publishing it through the apps. He is currently in judicial custody and would remain so till 27 July, state reports. Meanwhile, Raj Kundra has challenged his arrest in the Bombay High Court. And now, as per the latest development, Kundra may face charges of money laundering and foreign exchange violation. As per a report in Hindustan Times, ED (Enforcement Directorate) is likely to investigate the case. Also Read – Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Rahul Vaidya’s response when asked about Raj Kundra’s case will win your hearts

ANI reported that the central agency has the authority to probe financial fraud cases. And while at that, they can file cases against Raj Kundra under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The ANI report further stated that ED can do so "anytime after 26 July."

As per the report, Mumbai Police will hand over the deets of the financial irregularities to ED for further probe. For the same, ED will have to take a copy of the FIR filed against Raj Kundra and 10 others from Mumbai Police to begin their investigation. ED may also issue summons to Raj Kundra against PMLA and FEMA. Meanwhile, Mumbai's Crime branch had reportedly claimed that Raj Kundra had been earning money from the illegal content that was being published on the apps by charging the subscription fee. Mumbai Police also voiced their suspicions before the court stating, that Kundra had been using the money for betting purposes. ED will be probing into the same as well. The Hindustan Times report also states that the director of Viaan industries may also be called in for questioning. It is also said that Shilpa Shetty may also be issued a summons as she was one of the director's of Viaan Industries till 2020. Meanwhile, a source close to Shilpa Shetty released a statement from the actress on the whole controversy, state a report in TOI. The statement reads, "There have been a lot of rumours, murmurs and accusations. A lot has been said in the media as well. However, Shilpa Shetty Kundra would like to refrain from commenting about the ongoing investigation. Would like to request everyone to refrain from commenting on half baked information without verifying the veracity of the same."

With inputs from agencies.

