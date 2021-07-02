Raj Kundra Kick-Stars His Day Start With This Vegan Breakfast And You Its Making Us Hungry – NDTV Food

Have you jumped on the ‘vegan food’ bandwagon? Or are you someone who is still planning to switch to vegan food? If yes, look no further for inspiration. Raj Kundra is here to motivate you towards this positive change in your lifestyle. Actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband shared a photo of his vegan breakfast plate on Instagram Stories, and we can’t help appreciating the good vibes it brings. Raj had switched to vegan food last year. If you eyed his Instagram profile, you would know the zest with which he has included vegan food into his health-conscious lifestyle ever since.

The picture he shared showed a plate of broccoli chunks sauteed in black cumin, spoonfuls of deliciously cooked pinto beans in a thick red sauce, and a scrambled preparation of paneer or tofu with onions and tomatoes. Definitely, Raj knows how to turn healthy food into a lip-smacking meal. Take a look at his story:

Vegan meal by Raj Kundra

Has this motivated you enough for a healthy and yummy meal? We’ll try to help you make some vegan dishes that are rich in nutrients and also tasty enough for a happy meal. Try these recipes right away:

This recipe is packed with chickpea flour, pumpkin puree, almond milk, cinnamon powder, and nutmeg powder. Baking pancakes with a vegan twist had never been so delightful.

Baking pancakes with a vegan twist had never been so delightful.

This delectable plate of snacks is rich in dates, cashew nuts, coconut, and coconut oil. Add rock salt to take the health factor higher.

This delectable plate of snacks is rich in flavour

Confused about vegan bread spreads or dips? Here’s the perfect choice. All you need is silken tofu and cashew nuts with some condiments. Add sauteed bell peppers, corns, and mushrooms to have a veggie mayo dip.

This dish is an easier version of the original Japanese curry and uses crisp breaded tofu washed in a rich curry sauce. While coconut milk and maple syrup give it sweetness, lime gives it a tang.

Tofu Katsu Curry : Vegan Japanese Curry

No, we aren’t referring to the meat but its vegan substitute: banana peels. You can still relish the crispy delights of bacon strips by cooking banana peels in soy sauce, paprika powder, peri peri powder, and maple syrup.

So, which of these recipes will you try over the weekend? Let us know.