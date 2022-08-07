rainstorm-kills-12-year-old-girl,-injures-three-in-jigawa

A 12-year-old girl Hauwa Kulu Bayero died while three others sustained injuries as a result of building collapse caused by heavy downpour at Saleri village in Kirikasamma Local Government, Jigawa State.

Kirikasamma Local Government council chairman, Alhaji Isa Adamu Matara, disclosed this while sympathizing with the victims.

He explained that one girl died as a result of the building collapse while three more people sustained injuries on Saturday evening.

He said the injured people were taken to Hadejia General Hospital for treatment.

The Chairman said the rainstorm destroyed many houses, and crops worth millions of naira in the villages of Matarar Gamji, Dilmari, Maikintari, and Maragwado.

He said most of the victims are now taking shelter at relative houses and other public buildings.

Matara said the local government council is supporting the victims with food and other emergency relief materials.

He, however, urged the State Management Agency SEMA and National Emergency Management Agency to assist the victims.

bioreports reported that a rainstorm had killed seven people and many injured as a result of heavy downpours in Jigawa State.